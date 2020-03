Scotti Roc says he found this bald eagle dead in Grand Haven on Feb. 25, 2020.

**Editor’s Note: The attached images have been blurred to obscure the eagle’s injuries and blood.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials have determined a cause of death of a bald eagle that was found dead in Grand Haven.

A man found the bird on a walking path near Grand Isle Marina and called the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Feb. 25.

The DNR determined the bird died of trauma and electrocution.

Officials believe the bird flew into power lines, panicked and was electrocuted.