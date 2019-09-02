Displaced by Dorian, dozens of shelter pets arrive in MI

dogs in crates outside airplane

A courtesy photo shows shelter pets evacuated from Florida which will be available for adoption in Michigan. (Humane Society of the United States)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County animal shelter is among five rescue groups taking in adoptable pets evacuated from Florida as Hurricane Dorian nears.

The Humane Society of the United States in Michigan says its director traveled to Jacksonville, Florida ahead of the storm to transport about 80 pets from three Florida shelters: Nassau Humane Society, Jacksonville Animal Protective Services and St. Johns County Pet Center.

The transferred pets, which are mostly cats and large-breed dogs, will be distributed among five Michigan animal shelters, including Harbor Humane Society, located northwest of Holland. The other four shelters include Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing and Michigan Humane Society, Michigan Animal Rescue League and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, all located in metro Detroit.

It’s unclear when the evacuated animals will be available for adoption.

The freed-up space will go to animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

