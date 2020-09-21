Dispensary starts selling recreational pot in Ottawa Co.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The first recreational marijuana dispensary in Ottawa County has opened its doors.

Exit 9 Provisionary has been open for medical sales for more than a year. But Monday marks the first day it will offer cannabis to adults 21 and older.

A grand opening celebration will happen Thursday starting at 4:20 p.m. until closing at 8 p.m. It will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Exit 9 Provisionary said it will limit the number of customers who can be inside at a time due to social distancing guidelines. Customers can preorder products for curbside pickup.

Customers can view the menu of available products online.

The business is located a mile from I-96’s exit 9 on Cleveland Street, M-104, near Nunica in Crockery Township.