WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching around I-96 in Ottawa County for two people suspected of breaking into a marijuana dispensary in Muskegon County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crime shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when the vandals’ vehicle was heading into Ottawa County.

Ottawa County authorities say they joined the effort near the county line, deploying spike strips that caused the suspects’ vehicle to veer off the road, coming to rest on the shoulder of I-96 just west of 18th Avenue in Wright Township, near Marne.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people ran from the stopped vehicle. Authorities caught up to one of them and took that person into custody a short time later. They’re using K-9s and a drone to help search for the remaining two suspects.

Authorities say the suspect in custody has been handed over to Muskegon Township police.

