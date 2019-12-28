Dispatchers: At least 1 hurt in Ottawa Co. crash

A photo of a crash in Ottawa County on Dec. 27, 2019. (Courtesy of Macheal Marie Reister)

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County dispatchers say at least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday on westbound I-96 near Crockery Township, which is west of Coopersville.

Dispatchers say one person was pinned in a vehicle. That person was unconscious for some time and was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

As of 10:50 p.m. Friday, the right lane was still closed.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and crews from Crockery Township responded to the crash.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available, including the extent of the injuries.