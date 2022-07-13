FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Life-saving efforts are underway for a teenager who was pulled from Lake Michigan, deputies say.

First responders received a call around 7:50 p.m. about a missing teenager at North Shore Beach, located in the 18000 block of North Shore Drive in in Ferrysburg, the Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

He was found and life-saving efforts are now underway, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Multiple agencies, including the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dive team and the Coast Guard, were on scene.

At North Beach in South Haven, sky camera footage showed what appears to be first responders conducting another search in Lake Michigan. Those circumstances are not yet known.