The scene of a crash on 8th Street at Dartmouth Avenue in Holland on May 13, 2020. (Kim Gaetani/ReportIt)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to the scene of a rollover crash in Holland Wednesday.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on 8th Street at Dartmouth Avenue.

Ottawa County dispatchers said serious injuries were reported.

Images from the scene sent to News 8 by bystanders show a vehicle on its side up against a tree. A fallen utility pole could be seen atop the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.