ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck is blocking a railway after it ran into the crossing arms in Zeeland Township, according to Ottawa County dispatch.

Just after 8 p.m., a semi-truck hit the railroad crossing arms at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Chicago Drive. The truck was blocking the railway after the crash, dispatch said.

It’s unclear what led up to the truck running into the railroad crossing arms.

The company that owns the rail tracks, CSX, was notified of the crash, according to dispatch.