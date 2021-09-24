School bus rolls after crash with SUV Spring Lake High School

The scene of a crash involving a school bus and an SUV on 148th Avenue and Leonard Street in Spring Lake Township. (Sept. 24, 2021)

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Injuries have been reported following a crash that caused a school bus to tip over near Spring Lake.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on 148th Avenue at Leonard Street in Spring Lake Township, Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed. That’s near Spring Lake High School but dispatchers could not confirm to which district the bus belongs.

Dispatchers said there were six students on the bus. Any injuries on the bus were minor.

The driver of the SUV was also injured; it’s unclear how seriously.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.

