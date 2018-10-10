Ottawa County

Dispatch: Reports of injuries in fiery crash near Zeeland

Posted: Oct 10, 2018

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of injuries after a fiery two-vehicle crash near Zeeland Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of 96th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township, north of Zeeland. No roads are closed, but dispatchers are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews work to clear the scene.

Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames and there were reports of non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown the number of injuries or what led to the crash.

