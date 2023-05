PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hurt in a crash involving a bicycle and a car near Holland Monday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Avenue and Elmer Street, near 32nd Street and 64th Street in Park Township.

At least one person was hurt, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. That person’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.