HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called for at least one person after a crash near Holland on Thursday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Douglas Avenue near Jackson Street in Holland Township.

Multiple people were injured, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. It said Aero Med was called.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Douglas Avenue is closed between Van Dyke Street and Monroe Street, dispatch said. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.