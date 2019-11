ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of injuries after a crash involving a bus in Ottawa County Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pierce Street and 52nd Avenue in Allendale Township.

Ottawa County dispatch told News 8 that the crash was between an apartment complex shuttle bus and a car.

There were reports of injuries, but extent of those injuries is unknown, according to dispatchers.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.