FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a police chase ended with the suspect crashing into a deputy cruiser in Ferrysburg.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said the chase started in Grand Haven and continued into Ferrysburg. The suspect vehicle crashed into an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy cruiser near the intersection of 3rd and Pine streets around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody, and there were no reports of injuries, according to dispatch.

It’s unknown why the chase started.