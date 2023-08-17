GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say at least two people were injured in a crash in Grand Haven Thursday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound US-31 on the bridge over the Grand River.

According to dispatch, several vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least two people were injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The northbound lanes of US-31 were closed after Jackson Street as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.