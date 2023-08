CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say at least two juveniles were injured in a rollover crash on I-96 early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa County dispatch confirmed the crash happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-96 near Apple Drive in Crockery Township, east of Spring Lake.

Five juveniles were inside the vehicle, and at least two were injured, according to dispatch.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.