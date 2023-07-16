PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were rescued from Lake Michigan by deputies Sunday afternoon, according to dispatch.

It happened around 2:44 p.m. near Lakeside Road and Interlake Walk in Park Township, Ottawa County dispatch confirmed. Three people who were out in Lake Michigan were pulled onto a rescue boat by deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office.

It’s not clear why the people were in the water or how they got there. Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured.

Holland police and fire departments as well as the Coast Guard helped the sheriff’s office with the rescue.

