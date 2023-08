The scene where a child was hit by a vehicle inside Holland State Park. (Aug. 22, 2023)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A toddler was hit by a car at Holland State Park Tuesday night, dispatch says.

The 2-year-old was hit around 7 p.m. inside the park. First responders gave the child CPR at the scene, according to Ottawa County dispatch.

The toddler’s condition is unknown. It is unclear what led up to the crash.

