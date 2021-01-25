Dispatch: 1 treated following house fire southeast of Grand Haven

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person suffered from smoke inhalation following a house fire southeast of Grand Haven Monday morning, dispatchers say.

The fire broke out around 9:50 a.m. on Johnson Street east of 120th Avenue in rural Robinson Township, between Grand Haven and Allendale.

Ottawa County dispatchers said everyone made it out of the house, but one person needed medical attention after breathing in smoke.

Because the home is in a rural area, tankers were used to bring in water to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.