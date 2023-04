HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person went to the hospital after being stabbed by a suspect who may have fled in a vehicle, deputies said.

Just before 6 p.m., Ottawa County dispatch got a report of a domestic situation near Michigan Avenue and W 20th Street in Holland.

One person was stabbed and went to the hospital in a private vehicle. The suspect, a male, may have fled the scene in a vehicle, according to dispatch.

Holland Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.