A scene photo of a Holland stabbing that left one person hurt. (June 27, 2022)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a stabbing in Holland Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue between 16th and 17th streets, Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the stabbing. Dispatchers did not have information about the victim’s condition.

No information has been released about suspects.