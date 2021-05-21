Developers work to build affordable housing in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new housing development in Grand Haven is working to address the housing crisis in West Michigan where a lot of people say they can’t find an affordable place to live.

The new property is called Robinson Landing and there will be 30 new single-family homes part of it. The homes will be located on Comstock Street just north of the Grand Haven Memorial Airport. Prices will range from $139,000 to $279,000.

The roughly $7.5 million project, which the city of Grand Haven broke ground earlier this month, is in response to the housing crisis officials say we’re seeing across the state.

Abbey Neerken, the director of marketing for Michigan Community Capital, says she hopes this helps the city thrive.

“This middle-income housing will support families in the community and working professionals. If there’s no housing to support these professionals, the businesses can’t attract them. I think that’s something that we’re seeing all over the state right now — a housing shortage. We’re looking for staff. It’s really important to provide housing that’s going to support our businesses,” said Neerken.

Officials say they’re hoping to get people moved in by January 2022.