Detroit man injured in head-on crash on M-231

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a head-on crash on M-231 southwest of Nunica Thursday.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on M-231 near Leonard Street in Crockery Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old Detroit man was trying to pass several northbound cars when he hit a southbound vehicle head-on.

The Detroit man was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries.

The people in the southbound car, a 49-year-old and woman and 15-year-old from Grand Haven, sought out their own treatment, authorities said.