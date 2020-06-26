Detroit man injured in head-on crash on M-231

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
ottawa county sheriff generic 051818_1526670336649.jpg.jpg

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a head-on crash on M-231 southwest of Nunica Thursday.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on M-231 near Leonard Street in Crockery Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old Detroit man was trying to pass several northbound cars when he hit a southbound vehicle head-on.

The Detroit man was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries.

The people in the southbound car, a 49-year-old and woman and 15-year-old from Grand Haven, sought out their own treatment, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 