HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash near Holland Thursday evening.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lakewood Boulevard near Roost Avenue in Holland Charter Township, according to Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies. A Ford F150 driven by a 51-year-old Holland man was driving west on Lakewood Boulevard when he crossed the center line, deputies said. The truck hit a Honda Pilot head-on.

A 36-year-old woman who was a passenger in the F150 was injured in the crash. Deputies said she was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Pilot, a 39-year-old man, was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lakewood Boulevard was down to one lane following the crash.