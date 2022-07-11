OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed to death near Holland Monday, deputies say.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of 120th Avenue near Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. Deputies were sent to the home after someone called about an assault, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

First responders found the woman, 32, dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said she died from “apparent knife wounds.”

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, drove away from the scene but was later arrested in Holland, the sheriff’s office said. It said he was brought to the hospital with minor injuries and will be brought to the Ottawa County Jail following his treatment.

The two were in a domestic relationship, deputies say. They say there is no threat to the public.

Three kids who were in the home during the assault were not injured, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators are working with Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or on mosotips.com.