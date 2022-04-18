PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed by a home intruder near Holland, deputies say.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 200 block of N 160th Avenue near Lakewood Boulevard in Park Township. A 22-year-old woman arrived home and found an unknown man in her bedroom, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said there was a brief altercation and she was stabbed in the abdomen, before the man ran away on foot.

Deputies say they were not able to track him down with a K-9.

The woman was brought to a local hospital and has since been released, authorities say.

Deputies are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer by calling 877.87.SILENT or online at mosotips.com.