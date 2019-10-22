Deputies: Woman shot in Ottawa County

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office say a female was shot in Polkton Township Monday.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the scene near State Road and 80th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

They say a 24-year-old female was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Ottawa County deputies and Coopersville-Polkton Township Fire Department helped the victim before paramedics stepped in.

The victim is at the hospital in critical condition. Their name has not been released.

Ottawa County Sheriffs Office is investigating the incident.