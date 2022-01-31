Deputies: Woman seriously injured in crash north of Holland

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Stanton Street near the intersection of Hiawatha Road in Port Sheldon Township.

Investigators believe a 2001 Ford pickup truck was heading westbound on Stanton when the driver lost control, went off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. The driver, a 47-year-old West Olive woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, whose name had not been released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.