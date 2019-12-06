Deputies: Woman ran over by car in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a woman was ran over by her own car in Georgetown Township Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on 20th Avenue near Baldwin Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

They say a 50-year-old woman of Wayland was driving on 20th Street when her car had a mechanical failure.

She then got out to push the car down 20th Avenue with the help of others. While she was pushing the car from open driver’s side door, she tripped and fell to the ground. Her car then rolled over her, causing injuries.

Deputies say no one was operating the car at the time.

The victim was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries. She experienced abdominal injuries and had trouble breathing.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.