CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized when she was thrown from a vehicle during a crash near Nunica early Sunday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 2:22 a.m. on I-96 near M-104 in Crockery Township. Deputies said a 2011 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 23-year-old Muskegon man was headed west on I-96 when it swerved and lost control, running into the median and rolling over.

A passenger, a 26-year-old Muskegon woman, was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to deputies, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and trying to figure out why the Jeep swerved.