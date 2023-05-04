JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a domestic assault south of Hudsonville Thursday, deputies say.

Emergency responders were called to Granite Street, in the area of Riley Street and 24th Avenue, in Jamestown Township just before 10 a.m. on a report of a domestic assault in progress.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said an 18-year-old man attacked a 51-year-old woman. She was hospitalized and later listed in stable condition.

The 18-year-old, whose name was not released pending arraignment, was jailed.

Deputies did not explain the relationship between the suspect and victim.