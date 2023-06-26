GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was hit by a vehicle near Jenison last week has died.

On Monday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 64-year-old woman died.

The crash happened around noon on Friday at the intersection of 36th Street and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff’s office said a driver turning from 36th Street to Baldwin Street did not see the 64-year-old Hudsonville woman in the crosswalk.

The driver, a 58-year-old Hudsonville man, was not injured.

The cash remains under investigation.