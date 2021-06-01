Deputies: Woman drove drunk, crashed with 6 kids in car

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a drunk driver with six children inside her vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Spring Lake Sunday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on N. Fruitport Road near Walden Drive in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies said the driver was heading northbound on Fruitport Road when she lost control of her vehicle at the curve near Walden Drive, crashing into a utility pole.

None of the eight people inside the vehicle were hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 29-year-old Kentwood woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated as well as six counts of child endangerment. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

The road was closed for about one hour while a Consumers Energy crew repaired the utility pole.