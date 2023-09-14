CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a crash near Nunica in August, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old woman was thrown from a vehicle during a crash on Aug. 27. She was hospitalized and later died, according to Captain Jake Sparks with the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 2:22 a.m. on I-96 near M-104 in Crockery Township. A 2011 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 23-year-old Muskegon man was headed west on I-96 when it swerved and lost control, running into the median and rolling over. According to deputies, the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They did not identify her.

Deputies are still investigating, Sparks said.