CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after a woman said a man impersonating a police officer stopped her on I-96 and robbed her early Thursday morning in Crockery Township.

Just after 1 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to westbound I-96 near mile marker 10 after receiving reports from a 56-year-old Muskegon woman who said that she was pulled over by a vehicle that looked like a police car and had overhead flashers.

When deputies arrived, the woman said the man wore a dark-colored jacket with “some sort of badge on his chest.” She said the man took her wallet by force and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and credit cards.

The sheriff’s office said that the man is described as white with a thinner, tall build and scruffy facial hair.

The vehicle is described as a black or dark brown 4-door sedan with the word “police” in white lettering on the passenger side. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle is described as having overhead lights.

The sheriff’s office said this description does not match any of its vehicles. No additional sightings have been reported in the area.

“I would obviously encourage people to stop if someone activates overhead lights. This is a very rare occurrence. We seldom see anything like this. It is illegal to have blue or red lights on a vehicle if you’re not a police officer in the state of Michigan…or to impersonate a police officer and pass yourself off as a police officer is illegal,” Detective Captain Jake Sparks said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.