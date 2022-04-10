GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were injured in a crash in Georgetown Township Sunday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Fillmore Street near 42nd Avenue.

A 17-year-old from Allendale was driving westbound on Fillmore Street when he fell asleep, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. His car crossed the centerline and crashed with a 19-year-old driver from Muskegon, pinning her in her car.

They were both brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.