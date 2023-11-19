JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital and another was injured in a crash south of Hudsonville Sunday afternoon, deputies say.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Greenly Street in Jamestown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A gray Volkswagen Beetle driven by an 18-year-old from Detroit was headed west on Greenly Street when deputies say he did not stop for the stop sign at 32nd Avenue. A GMC truck driven by an 18-year-old from Hudsonville was headed south on 32nd Avenue and crashed into the Beetle.

The impact sent the Beetle crashing into a silver Equinox that was stopped on Greenly Avenue, waiting to turn south onto 32nd Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the crash caused the truck to roll over.

The driver of the Beetle as well as his 19-year-old passenger from Caledonia were injured and taken to the hospital, deputies said. The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was treated by first responders at the scene. Two people in the Equinox, both 64 from Hudsonville, were not injured, deputies said.

The intersection was closed following the crash for investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.