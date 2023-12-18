HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thieves tricked their way into the Holland-area home of an elderly man to steal money, deputies say.

The “ruse” happened on Dec. 12 around 1 p.m. in the 10500 block of Mary Ann Street, located near 104th Avenue in Holland Township. A man stopped by the house and told the 91-year-old he was a utility worker who needed to check his water for lead, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release.

Deputies say he threatened the man with a fine if he didn’t let him inside.

He ultimately did not test the water, leaving several minutes later after turning on the shower and bathroom sink, deputies say.

The 91-year-old later realized cash had been stolen. Deputies believe while the “worker” was inside, a second suspect snuck into the home and stole the money from a bedroom.

Deputies say they were driving an unmarked white pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office reminded people that public works and utility company employees will have markings on their vehicles, logos on their clothing and a lanyard or identification.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.