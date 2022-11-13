GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman had her car stolen from her in Jenison on Sunday, deputies say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township. A 29-year-old woman from Hudsonville was at the Rite Aid when two people came up to her and asked for a ride, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said she agreed, and when the suspects were in her car one took out a weapon and stole the car.

The woman was not injured.

Her car was found with nobody inside in the area of 44th Street and Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

Deputies have not yet identified or found the suspects. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.