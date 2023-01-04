BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenage driver was injured in a crash near Borculo on Wednesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue in Blendon township. A 17-year-old from Hudsonville was driving eastbound when he tried to pass a Jeep, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said as he tried to pass it, the Jeep, driven by a 26-year-old man from Holland, turned north in front of him.

The two vehicles crashed and the 17-year-old’s car left the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the 17-year-old was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The other driver was not injured.

The intersection was shut down for about an hour, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remains under investigation.