SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was rescued after falling off a Jet Ski on Lake Michigan near Spring Lake Thursday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of the teen missing in Lake Michigan after falling off a Jet Ski near Spring Lake Township

Deputies walked the shoreline and heard the teen yelling for help. The 15-year-old was found about 60 yards out from the shoreline, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews safely got the teen out of the water and to shore, where he was reunited with his parents. The teen was not injured, according to OCSO.