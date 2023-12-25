HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies are searching for the suspect who threw coffee at a gas station employee and stole money from the cash register.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 1 a.m. Monday it received a report of a robbery at the Oasis Mobil Mart on Adams Street near the intersection of 96th Street in Holland Township.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store, poured a cup of coffee and brought it to the counter. When he went to pay for the coffee, he threw it in the employee’s face, grabbed cash from the drawer and left the store.

The employee received burns on her chest and neck. She was treated at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a ballcap and face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.