Deputies: Suspect broke into cars, fired shots

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect who was breaking into cars and fired gunshots at a homeowner.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Logan Estates on Hillcrest Way near Shallow Street in Zeeland Township.

The suspect was breaking into cars in the area when a nearby homeowner confronted the subject. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect ran south on Hillcrest Way. The sheriff’s K-9 team tracked the suspect into a nearby business, but the track ended, deputies say.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the shooting.