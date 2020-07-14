Deputies: Suspect broke into cars, fired shots

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect who was breaking into cars and fired gunshots at a homeowner.
It happened around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Logan Estates on Hillcrest Way near Shallow Street in Zeeland Township.
The suspect was breaking into cars in the area when a nearby homeowner confronted the subject. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect ran south on Hillcrest Way. The sheriff’s K-9 team tracked the suspect into a nearby business, but the track ended, deputies say.
Investigators say no one was hurt in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.