HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they are negotiating with a man who is holed up inside a business north of Holland after threatening two workers.

The scene is at Property Law Solutions, which is in a strip mall along E. Lakewood Boulevard west of Beeline Road in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent there around 11 a.m. after a man carrying two knives threatened workers.

The scene of a standoff at Property Law Solutions in Holland Township on Jan. 9, 2023.

No one was hurt. Deputies were able to get the workers out of the business safely and neighboring stores were also evacuated.

The sheriff’s office sent tactical units and negotiators to the scene.

The Public Information Officer at the scene told News 8 that the man is barricaded inside an inner office.

The sheriff’s office said neighbors were “not in immediate danger” but asked them to avoid the area anyway while negotiations are underway.

*Editor’s Note: A sign in the window of the business says Waveland Property Management but the business is called Property Law Solutions.