PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after her minivan slid on the snowy road and was involved in a crash with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a 44-year-old Holland woman was driving a minivan east on Riley Street near 146th Avenue in Park township. Deputies say she lost control on the snow-covered road and slid into westbound traffic. She collided with a West Ottawa Public Schools bus that had about 30 students on board.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one on the bus was injured and neither was the woman’s 15-year-old passenger.