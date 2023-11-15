HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night in Holland Township.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Brook Trout Court, near 136th Avenue and Quincy Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they said they found an unoccupied SUV with bullet holes in it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.