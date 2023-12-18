OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two vehicles were hit when a semi-truck was unable to stop for the red light at an intersection near Port Sheldon Monday night, deputies say.

The crash happened around 8:48 p.m. when a semi-truck headed south on US-31 was not able to stop for a red light due to severe weather conditions and crashed into a vehicle headed east on Port Sheldon Street, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Then, the semi went into the median and then northbound lanes, crashing head-on into a vehicle headed north. The semi turned over on the east shoulder of US-31 northbound, deputies said.

Only minor injuries were reported, deputies said.

Both lanes of US-31 were closed between Port Sheldon Road and Bingham Street following the crash, according to deputies and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.