HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died Wednesday after a crash in Holland Township, deputies say.

It happened slightly after 3:10 p.m. on Adams Street and the off ramp of westbound I-196, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

When the crash happened, deputies said the light at the intersection was flashing red in every direction. A semitruck was stopped and was starting on Adams Street to go east from the off ramp, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the same time, a Dodge Dakota that was westbound on Adams Street went through the intersection and hit the semi’s trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the Dakota’s driver, a 34-year-old Hudsonville woman, died of her injuries.

The semi’s driver, a 50-year-old woman from Florida, was not hurt.

Deputies asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigate.