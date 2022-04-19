PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a Holland-area resident said she came home to find an intruder and was stabbed.

The 22-year-old woman told investigators she arrived at her home on N. 160th Avenue near W. Lakewood Boulevard in Park Township around 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a man in her bedroom.

“The victim is saying she has no idea who the suspect was and we need to try to get him identified,” Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jake Sparks said Tuesday.

The woman sustained a stab wound to the abdomen. She was treated and released from the hospital Monday night.

There were no signs of forced entry to the home. Investigators say the man many have gotten in through an unlocked door.

“We certainly have burglaries or home invasions from time to time, typically when people are not at home,” Sparks said. “So there’s a possibility that she returned home and somebody was in there and trying to take something and she startled them.”

Deputies said they were on the scene within minutes of getting the call. The victim told them the intruder ran away. A police dog was not able to track him.

With few leads to work with, deputies are asking the public to think back and try to remember anything out of the ordinary they might have noticed in the area Monday night.

“The neighbors typically see when the police, the sheriff’s office arrive on the scene, they typically take note of that,” Sparks said. “So then, just go back 15, 20 minutes, a half-hour before that. And if they do notice anything suspicious, people out on foot, people that don’t seem to be dressed appropriately for the weather, vehicles that don’t match your neighborhood, that type of thing. We really rely and depend on those public tips.”

Anyone who noticed anything is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.