Deputies seek suspect in house party shooting that injured 4

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say they know who is responsible for a shooting at an Allendale apartment that left four people wounded.

Jaime Secundino, 21, of Wyoming, is now wanted on six felony charges, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday release, including three counts of assault with intent to commit murder, a count of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury and two counts of felony firearm.

Authorities are still looking for Secundino and asked anyone who knows where he may be to call Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The scene at the Enclave Apartments in Allendale Township as police investigated a shooting there on April 10, 2021.

The charges stem from a shooting just after midnight Saturday at Enclave Apartments on Becker Drive off Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township. Authorities say Secundino was at a house party at one of the apartments when the shots were fired.

One man was critically injured and two others were also hospitalized.. A fourth man sustained less serious injuries and was released from the hospital Saturday. The sheriff’s office said the victims continued to recover Friday.

Investigators say tips from witnesses and submitted through Silent Observer led to them name Secundino as their suspect. They are still looking into his motive.